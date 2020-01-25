First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 670,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,407,000 after purchasing an additional 99,278 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 118,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,617,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 2,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $263.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $171.74 and a 52 week high of $264.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.09). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

