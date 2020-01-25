First Personal Financial Services Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $150.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average is $139.73. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.19 and a fifty-two week high of $151.09.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

