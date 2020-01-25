First Personal Financial Services Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.15 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 6,492.71% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,067,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,099,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,327,378.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

