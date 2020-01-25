First Personal Financial Services Has $482,000 Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

First Personal Financial Services cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 22,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The firm has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 19.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

