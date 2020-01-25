First Personal Financial Services Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,478,000 after purchasing an additional 353,386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after purchasing an additional 219,312 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,998,000. Finally, First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $18,152,000.

IVW stock opened at $203.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $156.38 and a twelve month high of $203.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.24 and its 200-day moving average is $185.27.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

