First Personal Financial Services Lowers Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in 3M were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 73.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $178.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.76. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

