First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.31. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

