First Personal Financial Services Purchases 1,656 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,043 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,417,000 after purchasing an additional 285,994 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 34,733 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 704,488 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $42,456,000 after acquiring an additional 33,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $74.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,972.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,287 shares of company stock worth $15,533,272. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. BidaskClub downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Edward Jones upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

