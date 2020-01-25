First Personal Financial Services Raises Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $117.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

