First Personal Financial Services Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in McKesson were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in McKesson by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 10.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 33.2% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of McKesson by 11.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.70.

McKesson stock opened at $152.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.42. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $156.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

