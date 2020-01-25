First Personal Financial Services Sells 1,184 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 93,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total transaction of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $119.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $82.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

