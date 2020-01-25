First Personal Financial Services Sells 2,090 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,556 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 42,720 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Watch Point Trust Co grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 26,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,123,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $120.23 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $123.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.84 and its 200-day moving average is $111.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

