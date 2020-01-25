First Personal Financial Services Sells 7,912 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

First Personal Financial Services decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,912 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

