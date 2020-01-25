First Personal Financial Services Sells 796 Shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in China Mobile were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of China Mobile by 84.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of China Mobile by 71.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in China Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in China Mobile by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Mobile stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. China Mobile Ltd. has a twelve month low of $37.44 and a twelve month high of $55.84.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHL. ValuEngine upgraded China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.88.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

