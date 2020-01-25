First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Trading 0.2% Higher

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.78 and last traded at $21.78, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 71,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

