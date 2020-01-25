Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 45,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.29, for a total value of $5,143,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 869,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,470.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $120.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $122.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.25.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

