Founders Capital Management Buys 8,960 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,003 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.8% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,817,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,538,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,566,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,056,000 after acquiring an additional 644,078 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $83.54 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.49.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

