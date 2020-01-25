Founders Capital Management Cuts Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Founders Capital Management lessened its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 85.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 119,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,442.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

