Founders Capital Management Decreases Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Founders Capital Management cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth $205,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,012,800.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul C. Wirth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,227,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,205,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $54.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

