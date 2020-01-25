Founders Capital Management Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 2.2% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $158,275,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $122,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 1,279,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,174,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,461,000 after buying an additional 1,080,016 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $85.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

