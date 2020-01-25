Founders Capital Management Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Founders Capital Management trimmed its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,657 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 2.8% of Founders Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $211.24 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $173.41 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.63 and a 200-day moving average of $206.45. The company has a market cap of $160.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.12.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

