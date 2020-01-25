Founders Capital Management Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Founders Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 64.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 160.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $297,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $116.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $97.72 and a 12 month high of $118.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4693 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

