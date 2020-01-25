Founders Capital Management Purchases 470 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Founders Capital Management boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.0% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Emerson Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 108,965 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

NYSE EMR opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.98 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200-day moving average of $68.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.