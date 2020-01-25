Founders Capital Management Sells 200 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Founders Capital Management lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.97.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.14 and a 1-year high of $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $209,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,417. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.