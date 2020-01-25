Founders Capital Management Sells 230 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Founders Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock opened at $116.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.91. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.