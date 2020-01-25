Founders Capital Management Sells 300 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Founders Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $63.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $656.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMP shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

