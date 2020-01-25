Founders Capital Management Sells 650 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Founders Capital Management reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA stock opened at $224.47 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $199.53 and a fifty-two week high of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.90.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The firm had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Evercore ISI lowered Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays set a $256.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus cut their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.