Founders Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Founders Capital Management decreased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,621,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 33,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.04. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.35. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $92.61 and a 12-month high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $260.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total value of $2,926,196.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,575,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $34,054.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $8,151,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

