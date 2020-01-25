Franklin E. Crail Sells 4,091 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Franklin E. Crail sold 4,091 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $35,591.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 435,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,572.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $52.13 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.