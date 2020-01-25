FRESENIUS SE &/S Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year.

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSNUY. ValuEngine upgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FRESENIUS SE &/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.26. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80.

About FRESENIUS SE &/S

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

