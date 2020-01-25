Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases C$24,000.00 in Stock

Galway Metals Inc (CVE:GWM) Director Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,830,519 shares in the company, valued at C$4,149,155.70.

Robert Hinchcliffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 20th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 10,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$3,200.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 45,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,950.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 6,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,890.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 4,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$1,260.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Robert Hinchcliffe bought 25,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$7,500.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 20,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,200.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 45,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,275.00.

On Monday, November 4th, Robert Hinchcliffe purchased 8,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Robert Hinchcliffe acquired 80,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$24,800.00.

Shares of Galway Metals stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of $38.78 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. Galway Metals Inc has a one year low of C$0.20 and a one year high of C$0.44.

Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Galway Metals Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Estrades mine, related Newiska concessions, and adjacent Casa Berardi claims 14,854 hectares in western Quebec, Canada.

