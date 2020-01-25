Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 1,000 Shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) Stock

Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AC opened at $42.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.06. Associated Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $65.46.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 52.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

