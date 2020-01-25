GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Sells $14,744.73 in Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) SVP Tyler Jensen sold 3,003 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $14,744.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 138,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,557.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $8.37. The company has a market cap of $298.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.15.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 239.16% and a negative net margin of 60.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,809,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,722,000 after buying an additional 193,216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 152,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 45,566 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNMK. BidaskClub raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

