GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) is 10 15 Associates Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

10 15 Associates Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline makes up about 2.8% of 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $15,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 537,370 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8,264.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 456,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 451,177 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,000,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,372,000. 11.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 92.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

