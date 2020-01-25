Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) PT Raised to $145.00

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) had its target price lifted by Buckingham Research from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

THG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $136.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $107.39 and a one year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.29%.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,439,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,628,000 after purchasing an additional 121,714 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 735,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,415,000 after purchasing an additional 93,209 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 67,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,966,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

