Hayden Brown Sells 1,123 Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $11,173.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,760.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hayden Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,380 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $14,931.60.

On Monday, November 18th, Hayden Brown sold 1,067 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $12,622.61.

UPWK opened at $9.22 on Friday. Upwork Inc has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 349.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Upwork by 4,184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

