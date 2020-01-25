Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) Shares Up 4.8%

Helix Biopharma Corp. (OTCMKTS:HBPCF)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06, 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Helix Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Helix Biopharma (OTCMKTS:HBPCF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Helix Biopharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBPCF)

Helix BioPharma Corp., an immune-oncology company, focuses on the development of cancer drugs in Canada. The company is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-squamous small cell lung cancer, as well as for colon, pancreas, and breast cancer; V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2; and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapeutic for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors.

