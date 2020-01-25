Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.39) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 400 ($5.26). Peel Hunt’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.75% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

LON:HOTC opened at GBX 435 ($5.72) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 452.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 405.82. The stock has a market cap of $502.83 million and a P/E ratio of 45.79. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4.96 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 527 ($6.93).

In other Hotel Chocolat Group news, insider Matthew Margereson sold 20,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.52), for a total value of £85,134 ($111,988.95). Also, insider Sophie Tomkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.85), for a total transaction of £22,250 ($29,268.61).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

