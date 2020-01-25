Ifoods Chain (IFOOD) Market Cap Hits $190,100.00

Ifoods Chain (CURRENCY:IFOOD) traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Ifoods Chain has a market capitalization of $190,100.00 and $483.00 worth of Ifoods Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ifoods Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ifoods Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ifoods Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.90 or 0.03170126 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00202422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029302 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00123732 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ifoods Chain

Ifoods Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,499,999,990 tokens. Ifoods Chain’s official Twitter account is @IfoodsL. Ifoods Chain’s official website is www.ifoodschain.io. The official message board for Ifoods Chain is www.ifoodschain.io/#/News.

Buying and Selling Ifoods Chain

Ifoods Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ifoods Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ifoods Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ifoods Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ifoods Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ifoods Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.