IG Group (LON:IGG) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG) in a research note released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IG Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 719 ($9.46).

Get IG Group alerts:

Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 700.80 ($9.22) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 689.54 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 624.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.37. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 467.40 ($6.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 711.80 ($9.36).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.00%.

IG Group Company Profile

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.