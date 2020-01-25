INDIVIOR PLC/S Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for INDIVIOR PLC/S in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sephton expects that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year.

Get INDIVIOR PLC/S alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INVVY. ValuEngine raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS INVVY opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.97. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.37 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.19.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDIVIOR PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.