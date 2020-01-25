Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter worth about $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

