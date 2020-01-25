Insider Selling: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Sells $32,965.00 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MSEX stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.29. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $67.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSEX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Middlesex Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 26,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

