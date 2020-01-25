Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells $38,225.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $38,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PLAB stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $984.19 million, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 0.54. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLAB shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter valued at $714,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Photronics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Photronics by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Photronics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 433,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Photronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,253,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

