Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells $38,000.00 in Stock

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,030,521 shares in the company, valued at $47,557,989.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $32,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $29,400.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $21,400.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $19,400.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $21,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total value of $21,600.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $22,800.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $22,600.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $21,800.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $23,200.00.

Shares of TYME opened at $1.56 on Friday. Tyme Technologies Inc has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the second quarter worth $238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 187.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,081 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 77.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tyme Technologies during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tyme Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

TYME has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyme Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

