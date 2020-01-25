International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF) Trading 28.6% Higher

International Thunderbird Gaming Corp. (OTCMKTS:THRSF) shares traded up 28.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 333 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,900% from the average session volume of 17 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

About International Thunderbird Gaming (OTCMKTS:THRSF)

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Peru and Nicaragua. It provides table and slot games, as well as sports books. The company also owns and manages casinos, bars, restaurants, slot parlors, and hotels, as well as provides related food, beverage, and hospitality services.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for International Thunderbird Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Thunderbird Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.