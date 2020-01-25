Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXSG) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXSG) shares were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.72 and last traded at $72.72, approximately 100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.0294 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXSG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 8.35% of Invesco CurrencyShares Singapore Dollar Trust worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

