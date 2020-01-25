Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lessened by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 6.1% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 39.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $224.59 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $160.99 and a 12-month high of $225.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

