Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.3% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,643 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,046,000 after buying an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,066,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,647,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 915,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,891,000 after buying an additional 174,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $224.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $160.99 and a 12 month high of $225.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.4577 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

