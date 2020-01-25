Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by 10 15 Associates Inc.

10 15 Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 453 shares during the quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,072 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,386,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,327,000 after purchasing an additional 706,129 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,059,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,263,000 after purchasing an additional 474,420 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,179,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $21,076,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.30 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.